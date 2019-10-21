Traders to observe shutter-down strike on Oct. 29

(@FahadShabbir)

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran central secretary general Muhammed Naheem has stated that trader community would observe complete shutter-down on October 29 and 30th against cruel fixed taxes and condition of NIC.He stated this while addressing a meeting here on Monday.

He viewed that CNIC stipulation has not been removed, while consensus could not be reached over sales tax registration and fixed tax scheme."Traders' representatives of districts and tehsils from all over the country would observe complete shutter-down in above mentioned dates.

"From goths and districts of Sindh, traders' delegations led by Qayyum Qureshi, Ameen Memon, Haroon Memon, Rehmatullah Sand, Haji Majeed Memon and Javaid Qureshi will head for Islamabad, while from Karachi, Jameel Paracha, Abdul Rehman, Ismail Lal Puriya, Saleem Memon and Muhammad Arshad will march towards Islamabad" he added.He reiterated that the government officials have declined to revoke the order requiring traders to present a copy of their CNICs for the sale and purchase of goods.