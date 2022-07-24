UrduPoint.com

Traders To Organize Public Meeting On Independence Day

Published July 24, 2022

Traders to organize public meeting on Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The city's trade bodies on Sunday announced to hold a public meeting at Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazar, on August 13 night to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Addressing a press conference, President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir said to show solidarity with the beloved homeland, all political party workers, despite their political affiliations, would participate in the event.

He said the city traders would also decorate the city markets with the national flag as per tradition, while rich tributes would be paid to the heroes of the Pakistan movement.

Mir stressed upon all political parties to shun their differences in the interest of the country and the nation, as Pakistan was going through a very critical moment at the time.

