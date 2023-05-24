Traders to organize rally in support of Pak Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Trade bodies of the city would organize an 'Istekham e Pakistan' rally on May 26 to express solidarity with the armed forces.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, President Anjuman Shayrian Rawalpindi Sharjil Mir said that the rally would start after Friday prayers from Laiqat Bagh and culminate at Faizabad.

He strongly condemned the anti-state protests on May 9 in which state buildings were destroyed and burnt.

Mir said that Pak Army was a lifeline for patriotic Pakistanis.

"No one will be allowed to defame our armed forces".

He added that all trade associations of the city markets, besides religious scholars and residents of Rawalpindi, would participate in the rally.

