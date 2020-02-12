UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders To Resist Against Increase In Rents Of Shops Of Auqaf Deptt

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Traders to resist against increase in rents of shops of Auqaf Deptt

Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Chairman Suleman Siddique said that they would not accept allegedly illegal raise in rent of shops of Auqaf Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Chairman Suleman Siddique said that they would not accept allegedly illegal raise in rent of shops of Auqaf Department.

While holding press conference along with dozens of shopkeepers at local press club, on Wednesday, Khawaja Suleman Siddique stated that government could enhance rent 25 percent after three years as per law. He stated that the traders were regularly paying rent and also following the defined criteria for increase in rents after three years. He stated that traders would respond aggressively in case any move was done to enhance rent beyond set criteria.

When APP contacted Administrator Auqaf Department Zia Ul Mustufa, he said that the new rents were adjust after Waqf Property Rules 2002.

It clearly mentioned that government would get rent as per market rates. He said that average rent of shops was nearly 3000 in Auqaf. However, in general markets, the rent of the same sort of shop was nearly 30,000. He termed this gap huge and stated that traders should pay rent as per market rates.

To a query, he said that there were nearly 600 shops, in Auqaf Department Multan.

Zia also said that Auqaf Department served notices on shopkeepers regarding increase in rent but the shopkeepers did not respond. He stated that shopkeepers shouldcontact Auqaf Department to express their due concern. Auqaf administrator, however, termed that the traders were paying very low rents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Rent Same Market Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that suc ..

11 minutes ago

NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

11 minutes ago

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

26 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

28 minutes ago

Samsung's new mobile biz chief vows to lead indust ..

50 seconds ago

Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartpho ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.