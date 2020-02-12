Traders to resist against increase in rents of shops of Auqaf Deptt

Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Chairman Suleman Siddique said that they would not accept allegedly illegal raise in rent of shops of Auqaf Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Chairman Suleman Siddique said that they would not accept allegedly illegal raise in rent of shops of Auqaf Department.

While holding press conference along with dozens of shopkeepers at local press club, on Wednesday, Khawaja Suleman Siddique stated that government could enhance rent 25 percent after three years as per law. He stated that the traders were regularly paying rent and also following the defined criteria for increase in rents after three years. He stated that traders would respond aggressively in case any move was done to enhance rent beyond set criteria.

When APP contacted Administrator Auqaf Department Zia Ul Mustufa, he said that the new rents were adjust after Waqf Property Rules 2002.

It clearly mentioned that government would get rent as per market rates. He said that average rent of shops was nearly 3000 in Auqaf. However, in general markets, the rent of the same sort of shop was nearly 30,000. He termed this gap huge and stated that traders should pay rent as per market rates.

To a query, he said that there were nearly 600 shops, in Auqaf Department Multan.

Zia also said that Auqaf Department served notices on shopkeepers regarding increase in rent but the shopkeepers did not respond. He stated that shopkeepers shouldcontact Auqaf Department to express their due concern. Auqaf administrator, however, termed that the traders were paying very low rents.