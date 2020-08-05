Traders to support Kashmiris for right of self-determination; FCCI President

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said on Wednesday that traders and businessmen would always support Kashmiris for their right of self-determination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said on Wednesday that traders and businessmen would always support Kashmiris for their right of self-determination.

Addressing a seminar to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, he said that Kashmiris had been facing tyranny and brutalities by Indian forces for raising voice in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their freedom and right of self-determination.

He said the freedom and self-determination was a fundamental right of every individual and he could not be deprived of this right through any law.

He said that India had broken all records of barbarism and cruelty in occupied Kashmir as it was not only launched Ghundas in the valley but its forces were also committing brutalities and killing Kashmiris.

On other hand, the Indian government legislated for siege of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 which was a worst example in the history of world for keeping a majority from their fundamental right.

The FCCI president said that Pakistan always supported the stand of Kashmiri people besides raising voice for their rights of self-determination at international fora.

He said that traders and businessmen community of Pakistan would also stand with the Kashmiri brethren till their freedom.

He also appealed to the world champions of human rights to play their activerole in resolving the Kashmir issue for durable peace in the region.