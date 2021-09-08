Traders told to destroy poisonous wheat pills stock within two weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :A Price Control Magistrate issued a warning to traders in Khangarh on Wednesday to destroy within two weeks the stocks of poisonous Aluminum Phosphide tablets from markets to plug chances of their easy availability and possible use in suicide attempts.

Upon receiving public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen had deputed price magistrate Mian Tahir Mahmood Bhatti who visited Khangarh and held a detailed meeting with traders' representatives there.

Traditionally called wheat pills, Alluminum Phosphide tablets are used by farmers as rodenticide to kill rats to keep wheat stocks safe.

It is also called rat poison. However, it is the most lethal toxin that is readily available at cheapest cost in markets and at homes, mostly in rural areas to control rodents population.

Price magistrate said that strict legal action would be taken if traders did not destroy the stock within 14 days. President Anjuman Tajran Khangarh Rizwan Fazal Khora, General Secretary Syed Amir Shah, Sheikh Khizar, Zaid Yasin, Nadeem, Mukhtar, Syed Atiq and others were present in the meeting.