Traders up in arms against police inefficiency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Various bodies of traders are protesting against the police inefficiency and growing dacoity and robbery bids in the city, said leaders of organizations.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, All Pakistan Anjuman tajraan vice president South Punjab, Fasih Ullah Khan informed that they were sick of rising dacoity bids and police indifferent attitude towards the situation.

In a single day. robbers struck at seven places of the city on January 18, he said adding that the dacoits shot at people for putting a minor resistance.

He informed that the traders bodies of the city had met the high ups of police in this connection several times but of no use.

" We are staging protests daily, but all our efforts ended in smoke. Now, traders will devise a new strategy." Khan noted.

Chairman Central Traders Body, Khawaja Suleman Siddiqi stated that trainee sub inspector are SHO for several Police Stations of the city adding that they term unemployment and shortage of staff as cause of growing dacoities which is unacceptable.

He urged upon police big wigs to adopt a concrete policy to stop street and other crimes in the city.

