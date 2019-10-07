Traders urge City Traffic Police Rawalpindi to enforce parking rules to ease traffic flow on city roads

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Traders have urged the City Traffic Police to enforce parking rules to ease traffic flow on city roads.

A shopkeeper in the city's busy urdu Bazar talking to APP said parking rule violations needed to be checked strictly by the CTP as wrong and double parking were the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic on various roads of the city.

Illegal and wrong parking coupled with encroachments at footpaths and roadsides were not only affecting smooth movement of the pedestrians but also aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city and cantonment, he added.

Though, the CTP and civic authorities had launched a special operation, getting several areas cleared from the encroachers, but it was not a permanent solution of the problem, he said.

"The administration should remove all the encroachments from commercial areas of the city to facilitate the pedestrians and streamlining the traffic flow," Yousaf, another shopkeeper, said.

Saboor said the vendors encroached footpaths and roads violating the orders of the administration. Most of the traders parked their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules thus causing traffic congestion, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the situation is the worst in Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazar, Banni Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other roads.

In almost all commercial areas of the city, the shopkeepers display their items on the footpath creating problems for the pedestrians. Large portion of footpaths and streets are encroached by the vendors, forcing pedestrians to leave footpaths and put their lives in danger walking on roads.

