Traders urge govt to allow 4-foot shed outside shops

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan urged the Punjab government to allow traders to install a 4-foot shed outside shops for protection from severe weather conditions.

In a press conference, Tanzeem-e-Tajraan chairman Khawaja Suleman Siddique along with representatives of different markets said that they appreciated the Punjab government steps against encroachments, however, sewer lines were outside their shops and they should be allowed to cover them properly.

They urged the Punjab government to allow at least a four-foot shed. The traders also warned of a countrywide protest if their demand was not heeded. Javed Akhtar, Khalid Mahmood, Jaffar Shah and Shiekh Akram were also present.