Open Menu

Traders Urge Govt To Allow 4-foot Shed Outside Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Traders urge govt to allow 4-foot shed outside shops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Pakistan urged the Punjab government to allow traders to install a 4-foot shed outside shops for protection from severe weather conditions.

In a press conference, Tanzeem-e-Tajraan chairman Khawaja Suleman Siddique along with representatives of different markets said that they appreciated the Punjab government steps against encroachments, however, sewer lines were outside their shops and they should be allowed to cover them properly.

They urged the Punjab government to allow at least a four-foot shed. The traders also warned of a countrywide protest if their demand was not heeded. Javed Akhtar, Khalid Mahmood, Jaffar Shah and Shiekh Akram were also present.

Recent Stories

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

45 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

2 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

3 hours ago
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

3 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

4 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan