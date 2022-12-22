Traders urge Govt to review decision about early closure of markets, wedding halls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Traders Unity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mujeebur Rehman here Thursday urged Federal Government to review its decision regarding closure of markets and restaurants at 8p.m. and marriages halls at 10p.m.

In a press statement here, he said that traders of Khyber Pakthunkhwa had suffered great financial losses due to terrorism first and later in COVID-19 pandemic and early closure of markets, restaurants and marriages halls would adversely affect their business.

He said Khyber Pakthunkhwa were relatively placed on disadvantageous location due to its distance from Karachi port and its traders were spending more amount on transportation of goods than others provinces.

He expressed the hope that the decision regarding closures of markets and wedding halls would be reviewed in the largest interest of the traders and business community and decisions in this regard would be taken after consultation of traders leadership.