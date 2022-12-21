Traders urge govt to review decision on early market closure

The traders of Islamabad urged the federal government to review its decision regarding the early closure of markets as it would damage the business activities in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The traders of Islamabad urged the Federal government to review its decision regarding the early closure of markets as it would damage the business activities in the country.

"Government must revise the decision as the closure of markets at 8:00pm will not only make inconvenience for the customers but also may damage the business plans of the investors," said the secretary traders action committee Khalid Chaudhary in a news statement issued here on Wednesday.

Due to the early closure of markets, customers would be forced to go to Rawalpindi where markets remained open till 11pm, he said, and added "the business community of Islamabad would agree to close markets at 8pm, if the same law is implemented in the markets of Rawalpindi as well".