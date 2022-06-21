UrduPoint.com

Traders Urge HESCO To Reduce Load-shedding During Business Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 09:14 PM

The representatives of various traders organizations, who met here on Tuesday, under the chair of the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon, had urged the HESCO to reduce the load-shedding being carried out during business hours

The HCSTSI President informed the participants that during the meeting with the officers of district and divisional administrations, which was also attended by the HESCO Chief Noor Ahmed Soomro, he on behalf of the business community assured that the business activities will be closed by 9 p.

The HCSTSI President informed the participants that during the meeting with the officers of district and divisional administrations, which was also attended by the HESCO Chief Noor Ahmed Soomro, he on behalf of the business community assured that the business activities will be closed by 9 p.

m. and in return they were pledged that no load-shedding would be managed during the business hours.

Besides load shedding, he said that crime rate has also increased, as he expected the police to take action against criminals.

Besides representatives of the traders' organizations, the meeting was also attended by former HCSTSI Presidents Saleemuddin Qureshi, Doulat Ram Lohana and Muhammad Akram Ansari.

