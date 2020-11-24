UrduPoint.com
Traders Urged Govt To Shift Poultry Market From City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Traders urged govt to shift poultry market from city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir on Tuesday urged the provincial government to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran outside the city limits.

Talking to APP, he said the chicken market situated in heart of the congested locality was a potential threat for outbreak of several diseases.

He said chicken waste was the main source of causing virus, which badly affect the health of children as well as adults.

He suggested to shift the market to surrounding of the Islamabad motorway interchange, hoping that the district administration would take required steps in that regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

