Traders Urged To Cooperate With Govt For Controlling COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Traders urged to cooperate with govt for controlling COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday urged the business community to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies led by President Sharjeel Mir here at his office, the DC asked the traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

On the occasion, the traders ensured the DC, that they always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to adopt anti-COVID SOPs in letter and spirit.

