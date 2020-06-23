Traders urged to cooperate with govt for controlling COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of Chemist Dealers Association led by its President Arshad Awan here at his office , the DC said that as the country was facing economic crises due to C virus situation ,they should play their due role for the prosperity of the country during this critical time.

Anwar said that as the government has allowed businesses to meet public need,it was responsibility of traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

The President Chemist Association on the occasion handed over Personal protective equipment(PPE)including masks,gown,gloves and other related medical equipment to the DC.

He said the traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to adopt anti-COVID SOPs in letter and spirit.