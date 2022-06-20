UrduPoint.com

Traders Urged To Cooperate With Govt For Overcoming Energy Crises

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Cantt. Anisha Hasham on Monday urged the business community to ensure the closure of markets and business centres at 9 pm

Talking to a delegation of Cantt.

trade bodies here at her office, the AC said that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the business community; however, the decision to close markets and business centres has been taken in the interest of the people due to energy crises.

She asked the trader's representative to shut off markets, bazaars and business centres at 9 pm while restaurants and marriage halls till 11:30 pm and 10 pm, respectively.

On the occasion, the traders ensured the AC that they always cooperated with the administration and that more steps would be taken to implement government orders in letter and spirit.

