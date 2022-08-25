Traders urged to file income tax returns timely

Commissioner Income Tax, Rawalpindi Region Mir Abass Thursday urged the business community to submit their income tax returns without waiting for the deadline

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Income Tax, Rawalpindi Region Mir Abass Thursday urged the business community to submit their income tax returns without waiting for the deadline.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that FBR special desk would be set up at the Chamber to facilitate the traders, where they could submit their returns.

He said that the timely filing of tax returns would also save the filers from the hassle of system issues which may occur due to unusual traffic at the portal on the last day.

Mir said that collecting taxes was a gateway for carrying out development work, and it was the government's responsibility to transparently spend the amount on public welfare.

He said that only successful states discharge their responsibilities efficiently.

On the occasion, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf asked the commissioner to set up a permanent FBR desk at the RCCI office so that the business community could avail the facility of filing returns, NTN numbers and others at the Chamber.