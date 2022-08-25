UrduPoint.com

Traders Urged To File Income Tax Returns Timely

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Traders urged to file income tax returns timely

Commissioner Income Tax, Rawalpindi Region Mir Abass Thursday urged the business community to submit their income tax returns without waiting for the deadline

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Income Tax, Rawalpindi Region Mir Abass Thursday urged the business community to submit their income tax returns without waiting for the deadline.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that FBR special desk would be set up at the Chamber to facilitate the traders, where they could submit their returns.

He said that the timely filing of tax returns would also save the filers from the hassle of system issues which may occur due to unusual traffic at the portal on the last day.

Mir said that collecting taxes was a gateway for carrying out development work, and it was the government's responsibility to transparently spend the amount on public welfare.

He said that only successful states discharge their responsibilities efficiently.

On the occasion, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf asked the commissioner to set up a permanent FBR desk at the RCCI office so that the business community could avail the facility of filing returns, NTN numbers and others at the Chamber.

Related Topics

Business Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Chamber May FBR Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Court adjourns Gill's bail petition till Friday

Court adjourns Gill's bail petition till Friday

56 seconds ago
 Two Power Units of ZNPP Disconnected From Network ..

Two Power Units of ZNPP Disconnected From Network - Zaporizhzhia Regional Admini ..

2 minutes ago
 Nishan-e-Haider Hockey tournament to be played fro ..

Nishan-e-Haider Hockey tournament to be played from Aug 29

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor approves appointment of Dr Habib as Ch ..

KP Governor approves appointment of Dr Habib as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent S ..

2 minutes ago
 New Dean Faculty of Agriculture at University of A ..

New Dean Faculty of Agriculture at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Matters related to agriculture, livestock sectors ..

Matters related to agriculture, livestock sectors reviewed in meeting

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.