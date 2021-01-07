Traders urged to follow anti-COVID SOP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Thursday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the second wave of COVID-19 more dangerous compared to the previous spread.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi led by its President Sharjeel Mir here at his office, the DC said that all possible steps have been taken to provide conducive environment for boosting the business activities.

He said that the government was well aware about the problems faced by the business community including encroachment, traffic jams and inflation, adding their issues would be resolved on priority as they are the backbone of the national economy.

The DC urged the trades to play their role for the prosperity of the country, adding traders would be taken onboard regarding development works including ring road project.

The President of Traders Association on the occasion ensured that traders always cooperated with the administration and thanked the DC for acknowledging their problems.