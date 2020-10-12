Traders urged to follow Anti-COVID SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar Ul Haq on Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the threat of second wave of COVID-19 spread expected

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar Ul Haq on Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the threat of second wave of COVID-19 spread expected.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) led by its President Nasir Mirza here at his office , the DC said that all possible steps would be taken to provide conducive environment for boosting the business activities.

He said that the government was well aware about the problems faced by the business community including encroachment, traffic jams and inflation, adding their issues would be resolved on priority as they are the backbone of the national economy.

The DC urged the trades to play their role for the prosperity of the country, adding traders would be taken onboard regarding development works including ring road project.

The President RCCI on the occasion ensured that traders always cooperated with the administration and thanked the DC for acknowledging their problems .