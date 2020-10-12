UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Urged To Follow Anti-COVID SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Traders urged to follow Anti-COVID SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar Ul Haq on Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the threat of second wave of COVID-19 spread expected

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd Anwar Ul Haq on Monday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the threat of second wave of COVID-19 spread expected.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) led by its President Nasir Mirza here at his office , the DC said that all possible steps would be taken to provide conducive environment for boosting the business activities.

He said that the government was well aware about the problems faced by the business community including encroachment, traffic jams and inflation, adding their issues would be resolved on priority as they are the backbone of the national economy.

The DC urged the trades to play their role for the prosperity of the country, adding traders would be taken onboard regarding development works including ring road project.

The President RCCI on the occasion ensured that traders always cooperated with the administration and thanked the DC for acknowledging their problems .

Related Topics

Business Road Traffic Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, foreign ambassadors discuss ways of ..

24 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop ‘biodegra ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s non-oil external trade reaches AED551 ..

24 minutes ago

Phase III clinical trials of Russian adenovirus-ba ..

54 minutes ago

Govt strongly believed in practical services: Aami ..

2 minutes ago

Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Should Not I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.