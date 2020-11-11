Traders urged to follow COVID-19 SOPs for smooth business activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to strictly follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the smooth business activities.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies here, he asked the traders representative to ensure the social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at their outlets for the customers.

The traders assured to cooperate with the administration and said they would take maximum steps to implement the COVID-19 protocols.