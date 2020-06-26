UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Urged To Make Smart Lockdown Successful

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Traders urged to make smart lockdown successful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Friday urged the business community to cooperate with the administration to make the smart lockdown successful which executed in 22 areas of Rawalpindi to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi led by its President Sharjeel Mir here at his office, the ADC said that as the country was facing economic crises due to coronavirus situation , a long term lockdown was not possible in the country, hence a smart lockdown has been imposed in some areas of the city and cantonment to control the virus.

He said that the government was well aware about the problems faced by the business community during lockdown, adding their issues would be resolved on priority as they were the backbone of the national economy.

Jappa urged the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

The President Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir and others on the occasion ensured that traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to provide relief to people during this critical time.

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi Anjuman Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.