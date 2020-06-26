Traders urged to make smart lockdown successful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Friday urged the business community to cooperate with the administration to make the smart lockdown successful which executed in 22 areas of Rawalpindi to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi led by its President Sharjeel Mir here at his office, the ADC said that as the country was facing economic crises due to coronavirus situation , a long term lockdown was not possible in the country, hence a smart lockdown has been imposed in some areas of the city and cantonment to control the virus.

He said that the government was well aware about the problems faced by the business community during lockdown, adding their issues would be resolved on priority as they were the backbone of the national economy.

Jappa urged the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

The President Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir and others on the occasion ensured that traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to provide relief to people during this critical time.