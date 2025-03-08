Traders urged to play role in peaceful solutions to Pak-Afghan conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan on Saturday urged Pak-Afghan traders to play a role in a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict to restore mutual trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The SCCI chief said owing to the closure of the border for many days, traders on both sides of the border had incurred financial loss, worth billions of Dollars.

He asserted business should be separated from politics to ensure trade growth.

The chamber president urged both Islamabad and Kabul to sort out a peaceful solution to all issues by holding table talks to immediately restore bilateral trade.

Moqeem was speaking during an online conference/ webinar jointly organised by SCCI and Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on border trade closure and other traders issues.

Conference attended by PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter vice president and members of the SCCI’ executive committee Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Khyber Chamber Group Leader Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, PAJCCI Coordinator Imtiaz Ali, Director Farooq Ahmad, former president SCCI Faiz Muhammad Faizi, PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter president Junaid Makda, former president PAJCCI Pakistan chapter Qazi Zahid, and others.

PAJCCI vice president and acting chairman of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Younas Mohmand, elders/trader leaders Haji Gul Arab, Haji Dr Mukhlas Ahmad participated in an online conference from the Afghanistan side.

During the last 17 to 18 days closure of the Torkham border, 6000 goods trucks, especially perishable like fruit, vegetables, juices, meat and other food items stranded on both sides of the border, owing to which Pak-Afghan traders inflicted approximately monetary loss up to $10 billion, the meeting was told.

Participants of the meeting urged Pakistan and Afghanistan governments and relevant authorities to resolve the issue through negotiation.

Speakers stated business and trade was carried between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last several decades and called for joint initiatives to enhance the Pak-Afghan mutual trade volume.

In the conference, a proposal was given for holding a joint flag march to the border, on which the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it will take decision about this proposal after consultation with leaders and officials.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi also spoke on the occasion and stressed the need for early resolution of Pak-Afghan conflict to restore mutual trade.

Traders urged to play role in peaceful solutions to Pak-Afghan conflict to resume mutual trade, adding that it forced traders to shift nearly 4000 to 5000 goods containers from KP to Chaman border, Quetta that not only badly affected export but also rendered customs clearing agents jobless.

With efforts of SCCI, the KP government had slashed Cess on export at 1 percent from 2 percent but the notification regarding the reduction was yet not included in the system that has created difficulties for traders and urged the provincial government to put 1 percent cut on cess into the system to ease traders difficulties.

Earlier, SCCI and PAJCCI Pakistan Chapter hailed the efforts of ACCI chairman Younas Mohmad for highlighting border closure issues and promotion of Pak-Afghan mutual trade.