Traders Urged To Provide Maximum Relief During Ramazan In Havelian
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 06:21 PM
Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Tuesday has called on the trader community to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Tuesday has called on the trader community to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.
She emphasized the importance of easing the financial burden on people by offering special discounts on food and essential items, urging traders to contribute according to their capacity.
She made these remarks during a meeting with the presidents of the Butchers' Union and Poultry Union of Havelian, including Sohrab Ahmed, Malik Imran, and Shakir Ali, to discuss preparations for Ramazan.
During the meeting, the Butchers' Union and Poultry Union assured the administration of their full cooperation.
Lubna Iqbal affirmed that the administration would also support the traders but warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the officially set price lists.
To facilitate consumer complaints, she announced the establishment of a central complaint desk by the district administration within the city, where customers can report grievances.
Addressing the representatives of the Butchers' Union, Lubna Iqbal highlighted that the district administration had already increased prices at their request. However, she cautioned that strict penalties would be imposed on anyone found overcharging beyond the approved rates.
Recent Stories
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD
Brother shoots dead sister, man
Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars
Development projects reviewed
Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian
IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order
Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arriv ..
Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa
Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Brother shoots dead sister, man5 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 1,324 professional beggars5 minutes ago
-
Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian5 minutes ago
-
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order9 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights9 minutes ago
-
122 PTI activists file assurance certificates to IHC in line of Nov 26 protest26 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur26 minutes ago
-
Five-Day Polio eradication campaign begins36 minutes ago
-
Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in clean energy13 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt collects over Rs710bn through e-Pay Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Lawyers boycott judicial proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Miankhel36 minutes ago
-
NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building13 minutes ago