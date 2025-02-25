Traders urged to provide maximum relief during Ramazan in Havelian

Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Tuesday has called on the trader community to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan

She emphasized the importance of easing the financial burden on people by offering special discounts on food and essential items, urging traders to contribute according to their capacity.

She made these remarks during a meeting with the presidents of the Butchers' Union and Poultry Union of Havelian, including Sohrab Ahmed, Malik Imran, and Shakir Ali, to discuss preparations for Ramazan.

During the meeting, the Butchers' Union and Poultry Union assured the administration of their full cooperation.

Lubna Iqbal affirmed that the administration would also support the traders but warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the officially set price lists.

To facilitate consumer complaints, she announced the establishment of a central complaint desk by the district administration within the city, where customers can report grievances.

Addressing the representatives of the Butchers' Union, Lubna Iqbal highlighted that the district administration had already increased prices at their request. However, she cautioned that strict penalties would be imposed on anyone found overcharging beyond the approved rates.