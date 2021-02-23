UrduPoint.com
Traders Urges To Take Action Against Encroachment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:16 PM

Traders on Tuesday expressed concerns on increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the district administration to remove illegal construction affecting their business and causing frequent traffic jams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Traders on Tuesday expressed concerns on increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the district administration to remove illegal construction affecting their business and causing frequent traffic jams.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir led by a delegation met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (r ) Anwar Ul Haq here and conveyed their concern regarding growing encroachments in the markets.

He said illegal car parking was becoming a common practice, creating nuisance for them.

He said they were losing their customers as they were forced to park their vehicles far away due to lack of proper parking place and encroachments.

"Proper parking plazas for city markets and strict action against encroachments were direly needed", he demanded.

The DC assured the traders that their concerns would be addressed on priority.

