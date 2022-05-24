UrduPoint.com

Traders Want Relief In Coming Budget: Khawaja Suleman Siddique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Traders want relief in coming budget: Khawaja Suleman Siddique

Central Chairman of 'Anjuman Tanzeem Tajraan' Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged the government to provide relief to traders in the upcoming budget and avoid imposing new taxes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Central Chairman of 'Anjuman Tanzeem Tajraan' Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged the government to provide relief to traders in the upcoming budget and avoid imposing new taxes.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Suleman Siddique observed that budget should be prepared in consultation with traders.

He advocated policies for the benefit of small traders. Suleman stated that the government should address concerns of the traders.

