Traders want relief in electricity, gas, petrol prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The trader's community has expressed concern over rising prices of electricity and gas and demanded of the government to reduce the prices as early as possible thus providing them relief in this regard.

Secretary General Anjuman Tajran Cant.

Muazim Waheed, Ghazanfar Malik, Kalb-e-Aabid, and some others stated that government should impose a ban on the perks and privileges of officers and shift the relief toward common men.

They said there should be no provision of free electricity, gas, and petrol to officers adding that the inflation was creating trouble for the masses by affecting their purchasing power.

"Industries and small businesses are on the decrease with every passing day so the government should evolve concrete policies and restore public confidence", they maintained.