UrduPoint.com

Traders Want Relief In Electricity, Gas, Petrol Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Traders want relief in electricity, gas, petrol prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The trader's community has expressed concern over rising prices of electricity and gas and demanded of the government to reduce the prices as early as possible thus providing them relief in this regard.

Secretary General Anjuman Tajran Cant.

Muazim Waheed, Ghazanfar Malik, Kalb-e-Aabid, and some others stated that government should impose a ban on the perks and privileges of officers and shift the relief toward common men.

They said there should be no provision of free electricity, gas, and petrol to officers adding that the inflation was creating trouble for the masses by affecting their purchasing power.

"Industries and small businesses are on the decrease with every passing day so the government should evolve concrete policies and restore public confidence", they maintained.

Related Topics

Petrol Electricity Anjuman Gas Government

Recent Stories

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics ..

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship

23 minutes ago
 ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

53 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.