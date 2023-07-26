Traders warn countrywide protest against increase in electricity tariff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Chamber of Small Traders expressed concern on the recent increase in electricity tariff and warned of countrywide protest in case the electricity tariff was not reduced.

President Chamber of Small Traders south Punjab Chaudhary Tariq Kareem along with other traders held a press conference stating that the traders were unable to pay electricity bills.

He stated that the traders had to pay Rs 65/unit of electricity. The office bearers lamented that peak hours had also been increased from 5 pm to 11 pm. The government should make arrangements for the production of electricity through dams, solar systems and coal instead of fuel.

A number of taxes have been included in electricity bills, they stated. The demand of the government to reduce electricity tariff at the earliest. They also warned that the traders would hold countrywide protests. A meeting of traders will be convened in August in which representatives of traders organizations from across the country will participate to press the government for acceptance of their demand. On this occasion, Shiekh Aamir Saleem (General Secretary), Zafar Iqbal Siddique, Shiekh Tahir Amjid and some other traders were also present.