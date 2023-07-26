Open Menu

Traders Warn Countrywide Protest Against Increase In Electricity Tariff

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Traders warn countrywide protest against increase in electricity tariff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Chamber of Small Traders expressed concern on the recent increase in electricity tariff and warned of countrywide protest in case the electricity tariff was not reduced.

President Chamber of Small Traders south Punjab Chaudhary Tariq Kareem along with other traders held a press conference stating that the traders were unable to pay electricity bills.

He stated that the traders had to pay Rs 65/unit of electricity. The office bearers lamented that peak hours had also been increased from 5 pm to 11 pm. The government should make arrangements for the production of electricity through dams, solar systems and coal instead of fuel.

A number of taxes have been included in electricity bills, they stated. The demand of the government to reduce electricity tariff at the earliest. They also warned that the traders would hold countrywide protests. A meeting of traders will be convened in August in which representatives of traders organizations from across the country will participate to press the government for acceptance of their demand. On this occasion, Shiekh Aamir Saleem (General Secretary), Zafar Iqbal Siddique, Shiekh Tahir Amjid and some other traders were also present.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Punjab Chamber August From Government

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

12 minutes ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

1 hour ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

3 hours ago
Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

15 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

15 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering approach to food security and ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan