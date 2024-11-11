Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices

The All Hyderabad Battery Dealers Association has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's announcement about selling electricity at the rate of Rs26.07 per unit to commercial consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The All Hyderabad Battery Dealers Association has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's announcement about selling electricity at the rate of Rs26.07 per unit to commercial consumers.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the association's President Ahmed Idrees Chohan said the trade and industry would benefit from the measure which would give a boost to the ailing economy.

He said they also welcomed an 18 percent to 37 percent discount on the price of electricity which the government had planned to offer to the consumers.

He expressed hope that the government would continue to take measures to support trade and industry.