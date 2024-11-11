Traders Welcome Announcement To Lower Electricity Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 09:34 PM
The All Hyderabad Battery Dealers Association has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's announcement about selling electricity at the rate of Rs26.07 per unit to commercial consumers
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The All Hyderabad Battery Dealers Association has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's announcement about selling electricity at the rate of Rs26.07 per unit to commercial consumers.
In a statement issued here on Monday, the association's President Ahmed Idrees Chohan said the trade and industry would benefit from the measure which would give a boost to the ailing economy.
He said they also welcomed an 18 percent to 37 percent discount on the price of electricity which the government had planned to offer to the consumers.
He expressed hope that the government would continue to take measures to support trade and industry.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed26 seconds ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride50 seconds ago
-
Robber killed in encounter16 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College22 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days22 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST22 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases22 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat4 minutes ago
-
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens33 minutes ago
-
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah33 minutes ago