Traders Welcome Deployment Of Pak Army For SOP Implementation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:51 AM

Business community has welcomed the decision to deploy the army for ensuring strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Business community has welcomed the decision to deploy the army for ensuring strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra, in a statement issued here on Saturday, stated that owing to worsening COVID-19 pandemic situation all around the world particular in our neighboring country, it has become inevitable to strictly implement the SOPs.

The business community of Karachi highly appreciates and fully supports PM's decision to deploy the army, Motiwala said adding that, "We are confident that the patriotic troops of the armed forces would certainly be able to get the SOPs strictly implemented as whenever a task is given to the army, they excel and achieve it exactly as per expectations." They demanded that shopkeepers be granted some relief during the last 10 to 15 days of Ramazan by allowing business timings from 12:00AM to 12:00PM, instead of the existing timings of 6:00AM to 6:00PM.

Presence of the army in all the markets would ensure full implementation of SOPs during rush hours, he said, adding that if army troops remains deployed at the markets, nobody would dare to ignore the SOPs.

Shariq Vohra pointed out that the dynamics of Karachi city were totally different as compared to other cities of the country as it was a well-known fact that in spite of the permission, shops in Karachi were not opening up early in the morning at 6:00AM. "Opening a shop so early in Karachi is a futile exercise and the same can be confirmed by touring any market where you'll neither find open shops nor customers as it is not part of the city's culture", he added.

He said, "Most of the business activities in Karachi usually begin in the afternoon. Hence, the dynamics and history of this city must be kept in mind and the business hours have to be redefined accordingly."

