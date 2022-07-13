UrduPoint.com

Traders Welcome Extension Of Business Closure Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Traders welcome extension of business closure hours

President of Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjil Mir has welcomed the provincial government's decision to extend the date of the market closure hours till July 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :President of Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjil Mir has welcomed the provincial government's decision to extend the date of the market closure hours till July 19.

Talking to APP, Mir termed it a positive and business-friendly decision that would facilitate the people and help the traders boost their business activities.

He thanked Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for considering their demands and lifting the time restrictions for nine more days.

Meanwhile, Labour and Human Resource Department, Punjab has extended the suspension of the operation of notification regarding closing hours and weekly closed days of shops under the Punjab Shops and Establishments Ordinance,1969, for an additional nine days.

According to the notification, the timings notified earlier shall instantly come back into force from July 19.

