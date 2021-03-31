UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Welcome Reduction In Oil Prices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Traders welcome reduction in oil prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Traders have welcomed reduction in oil prices and said that it would have a positive impact on corona-hit economy by boosting business and trade activities in the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad Khwaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka appreciated reduction in oil prices by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that cheap electricity, gas and oil were imperative for bright future of the nation. Therefore, he also demanded decrease in gas and electricity prices so that common man could get maximum relief.

General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajiran Chaudhry Mehmood Alam Jutt and senior leaders Mirza Talib Siddique Baig, Sheikh Saeed Shafiq, Mirza Ashraf Mughal, Hafiz Shafiq Kashif, Ejaz Chaudhry, Hajji Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui, Chaudhry Arshad Gujjar, Ashraf Mathu, Hajji Shamshad, Rai Hashim Ali and others also welcomed reduction in oil prices. They said the opposition should support positive policies of the government so that dream of prosperous and developed Pakistan could be realised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Electricity Business Oil Man Gas Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

2 hours ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

2 hours ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

2 hours ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.