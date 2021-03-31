Traders welcome reduction in oil prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Traders have welcomed reduction in oil prices and said that it would have a positive impact on corona-hit economy by boosting business and trade activities in the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad Khwaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka appreciated reduction in oil prices by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that cheap electricity, gas and oil were imperative for bright future of the nation. Therefore, he also demanded decrease in gas and electricity prices so that common man could get maximum relief.

General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajiran Chaudhry Mehmood Alam Jutt and senior leaders Mirza Talib Siddique Baig, Sheikh Saeed Shafiq, Mirza Ashraf Mughal, Hafiz Shafiq Kashif, Ejaz Chaudhry, Hajji Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui, Chaudhry Arshad Gujjar, Ashraf Mathu, Hajji Shamshad, Rai Hashim Ali and others also welcomed reduction in oil prices. They said the opposition should support positive policies of the government so that dream of prosperous and developed Pakistan could be realised.