Traders Will Not Be Left Alone In Crisis Situation: MNA Nusrat Wahid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

Traders will not be left alone in crisis situation: MNA Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that owing to coronavirus the economic challanges will be faced together with the traders of the country, she said that we will not leave the traders alone at this hour of crisis.

In a statement on Sunday, MNA Nusrat Wahid said that the traders body is very much disturbed due to continued lockdown and the Government is fully aware of their grievances.

She said as such relief in taxes, relief in utility bills, and payments of loans in easy installments have been given by the government.

She further said that the traders are the back bone of economy and due to coronavirus, tremendous loss has been suffered on exports and the small traders have also faced huge problems, the Government is doing its best to provide possible relief to the traders.

She said that in this hour of crisis the entire nation in united and soon the nation will overcome on the coronavirus issue.

She also said that due to the coronavirus the global economy is also facing tremendous problem and huge economic challenges.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring the situation due to coronavirus and he is fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the daily wagers as well other needy peoples.

