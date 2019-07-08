Traders withdraw strike

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) ::Traders have withdrawn their strike call after assurance by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi that their genuine problems would be resolved amicably.

In a joint statement issued here on Monday evening, Central President Cloth Board Ittehad Group Hajji Naseer Yousuf Vohra, Chairman Dr Mehmood Yousuf, Vice Chairman Malik Waseem Ahmad, Senior Vice President Iqbal Anjum Butt, Vice Presidents Babar islam, Muhammad Arif, Hafiz Usman, Zahid Iqbal, Hajji Shamshad Ali, Chaudhary Tallat Gujjar, General Secretary Ittehad Group Arshad Gujjar, executive member yarn market, Mian Kamran Mago, President Embroidery Association Malik Ahmad Khan, President Anjuman Tajran Cloth Cut-piece Board Factor Area Hajji Shamshad Ali thanked Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.

They said that traders are a spinal cord in entire textile chain, and demanded the government should take sold steps to resolve their problems on sustainable basis.