Trading community extends full cooperation to admin, police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Trading community of Peshawar has announced full cooperation with district administration and police during the month of Muharram-ul-Harram to maintain peace in the country and the city.

In this connection, a joint meeting of Tajir Ittehad (Traders' Alliance) was held here on Sunday in Cantonment board Plaza with President, Tajir Ittehad and Amn Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman in the chair.

Presidents of various bazaars associations also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed security during Muharram and issues related to maintenance of peace faced by the trading community in detail.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, President Tajir Ittehad Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that they would hold meetings with Cantonment Board, district administration and police regarding resolution of the problems of trading community.

He urged all presidents to keep vigilance on suspects in their respective bazaars during Muharram and bring any suspicious activity in the notice of police.