Trading Community Extends Support To BMP

Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Provincial president, Tanzim-e-Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Meher Elahi has announced support for Businessman Panel (BMP) in the upcoming annual elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2020

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Malik Meher Elahi termed the voting of the panel of BMP in the FPCCI Elections 2020 as need of the hour to resolve challenges faced by the business community.

He said that renowned industrialist, Mian Anjum Nisar and his cabinet were fully capable for raising voice for the rights and genuine demands of the trading community in the corridors of powers.

He urged on all chambers and associations across the country for extending support to BMP for creating conducive environment for the growth of industries and trade and achievement of the export targets and put the stagnant growth of industries and trade on the track of progress and development.

The leader of the trading community lamented that during the period of last four years no step has been taken for the resolution of the problems of business community and promotion industries and trade in the country and that is reason behind resorting traders to shutter downs across the country.

He was of the opinion that giving opportunity to Businessman Panel is inevitable for bringing improvement in the economy, resolution of the problems of business community, growth of trade and industries and improvement in the image of Pakistan in the world.

