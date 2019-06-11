Trading community gives mixed reaction on budget

The trading community here on Tuesday gave mixed reaction on the federal budget for financial year 2019-20 presented by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in the National Assembly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The trading community here on Tuesday gave mixed reaction on the federal budget for financial year 2019-20 presented by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in the National Assembly

Talking to APP, Mohammad Faisal, a trader of Tench Bhatta, said concrete steps were being taken to broaden the tax base which would help strengthen the economy.

He said the government had announced measures for development, poverty alleviation, revival of economy, promotion of exports, jobs creation and public debt management which would help boost the economic development.

He said expansion in the tax net could help increase the revenue collection with positive impact on the national economy as more funds would be available for the uplift projects. A large number of people in the country were not paying tax according to their wealth due to which the country was facing financial constraints, he added.

Sheikh Siddique, a businessman, said it was a short budget speech and details of the government's plans and targets could not be clearly presented.

Appreciating the salary increase of the government employees, he said the salaried class would get relief. Similarly, the pensioners had also been given raise in their pensions, which would help mitigate their problems, he added.

The budget, he said, had focused on ensuring economic stabilization and undertaking projects which would create jobs and provide stimulus for sustainable economic growth, he added.

The President of Anjuman-e-Tajran Peoples Colony said that it is a good budget as various segments of society including trading community have been provided relief.

He said, the tax payers should be given more incentives and they should be encouraged.

Leader of Anjuman-e-Tajran Tench Bhatta Haji Ali Asghar said that the budget is not according to the expectations of the trading community.

He said, the budget speech was not in detail due to which people were unable to understand the difference between past and present budget.

He appreciated 10 per cent cut in the salaries of members of Federal Cabinet.