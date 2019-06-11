UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trading Community Gives Mixed Reaction On Budget

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:59 PM

Trading community gives mixed reaction on budget

The trading community here on Tuesday gave mixed reaction on the federal budget for financial year 2019-20 presented by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in the National Assembly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The trading community here on Tuesday gave mixed reaction on the federal budget for financial year 2019-20 presented by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in the National Assembly.

Talking to APP, Mohammad Faisal, a trader of Tench Bhatta, said concrete steps were being taken to broaden the tax base which would help strengthen the economy.

He said the government had announced measures for development, poverty alleviation, revival of economy, promotion of exports, jobs creation and public debt management which would help boost the economic development.

He said expansion in the tax net could help increase the revenue collection with positive impact on the national economy as more funds would be available for the uplift projects. A large number of people in the country were not paying tax according to their wealth due to which the country was facing financial constraints, he added.

Sheikh Siddique, a businessman, said it was a short budget speech and details of the government's plans and targets could not be clearly presented.

Appreciating the salary increase of the government employees, he said the salaried class would get relief. Similarly, the pensioners had also been given raise in their pensions, which would help mitigate their problems, he added.

The budget, he said, had focused on ensuring economic stabilization and undertaking projects which would create jobs and provide stimulus for sustainable economic growth, he added.

The President of Anjuman-e-Tajran Peoples Colony said that it is a good budget as various segments of society including trading community have been provided relief.

He said, the tax payers should be given more incentives and they should be encouraged.

Leader of Anjuman-e-Tajran Tench Bhatta Haji Ali Asghar said that the budget is not according to the expectations of the trading community.

He said, the budget speech was not in detail due to which people were unable to understand the difference between past and present budget.

He appreciated 10 per cent cut in the salaries of members of Federal Cabinet.

Related Topics

National Assembly Exports Budget Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.