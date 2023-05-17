Trading community stages rally to express solidarity with armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The trading community staged a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army here on Wednesday and a large number of local traders participated in it.

The rally was led by the president, Insaf Traders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Shahid Khan while presidents of various bazaars' associations also participated.

Prominent amongst those participated in the rally included Haji Shah Pur Salam, Haji Zahir Shah, Gulrez Khan, Arshad Angaar, Haji Afsar Khan, Zakir Khan, Daud Afridi, Liaquat Khan, Speen Khan, Shahid Afridi, Haider Khan, Saiful Malook, Malik Khan Said, Haji Jameel, Haji Khaista Rehman, Akhundzada Zahidullah Shah, Luqman Durrani, Sajjad Waheed and Tahir Khan The rally started from Hashtnagri Chowk and concluded at Balahisar Fort. The participants of the rally were carrying national flags and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army.

They also chanted slogans i.e Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) and Long Live Pakistan Army.

On reaching the Balahisar Fort, the participants showered rose petals on the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army and also presented them bouquets on behalf of the local trading community.

Addressing the participants of the rally, president of Insaf Traders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Khan said that armed forces are the pride of Pakistan and lifeline of the nation and they would not be left alone.

He said that Pakistan Army has always rendered sacrifices for the country and nation, which are not hidden from anyone.

The people and trading community of the country would never hesitate to render any kind of sacrifice for armed forces.