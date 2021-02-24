UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Trading Relationship Is The Only Solution To Defeat Poverty Like Challenges In The Region,' Says PM Imran

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:51 PM

'Trading relationship is the only solution to defeat poverty like challenges in the region,' says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that they [all neighboring countries including India] should live like the European states, arguing that conflict was not the solution of any problem as it breeds more conflicts.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he took to power and asked Indian Prime Minister Modi for normalization and for peace but he failed. He said but he was optimistic that solution of all these problems lied in dialogue.

He said Kashmir issue was the only issue and that should be resolved as per United Nations’ resolution and it could be resolved through the dialogue.

He said conflicts were not solution of any problem as they bred more conflicts.

“Wars follow wars and that is not the solution. Solution lies only in dialogue,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing Colombo Trade and Investment Conference. He also highlighted the current Modi government’s response to his peace call in the region.

But he said he was hopeful that all solution of all these challenges lied in the dialogue. The PM said: “I’m optimistic that solution of all these problems lies in dialogue,”.

He also urged the Sri Lankan people to join CPEC as it was the best for economic development and prosperity in the region, and also highlighted the significance of Gwadar port. He said that CPEC was game changer in the region. He also invited the Sri Lankan businessmen to come and make investment in Pakistan, saying that it was beneficial for both countries.

“We should live like the European states as they do trade together. European Union is a great example,” he argued before Sri Lankan traders. The PM also admired tourism industry of Sri Lanka and said that Pakistan should learn from it.

“I have been here to a resort,” said the PM while sharing his personal experience of Sri Lankan tourism industry.

At the end, the PM also appreciated Sri Lankan cricket Team, saying that it was great source of inspiration for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Sri Lanka European Union CPEC Gwadar Colombo All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Ehsan Mani delighted with successful completion of ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwaiti Emir on National ..

11 minutes ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi announces new theme

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia reports 716 new COVID-19 cases

8 seconds ago

Nine outlaws arrested,45 litres liquor seized in s ..

9 seconds ago

Man axed to death in Sargodha

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.