Tradition Of Drum Beating Still Alive

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Centuries-old tradition of drum-beating to make weddings more enchanting is still alive in Sargodha division like other parts of the country.

Drum-beaters are often seen in their traditional yellow attire on various places. Traditional drum beaters waiting for customers are seen at Flowers Market, Goal Chowk and other places in the city. People hire them for wedding ceremonies. Drum beaters told APP that mostly people prefer to hire them for 'Mehndi' functions for fun and add festivity.

Allah Ditta, a drum beater, said, "Wearing a special dress is in our family and we do not like to change our profession despite a number of problems".

Another drum beater, Shabbir, said," People pay thousands to band drummers to give a traditional touch to their wedding ceremonies".

Ghulam Rasool said that it was a centuries-old custom but today it was no more an attractive way of entertainment. He said that during election days and marriage season, their demand rises and they make a good business. The drum beaters demanded that authorities concerned should take an initiative to keep the tradition alive by organizing courses of traditional drum beating.

