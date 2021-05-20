Tradition of unjustified funds distribution done away with: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said wrong tradition of unjustified distribution of funds had been done away with to help the remote areas, including Rahim Yar Khan, to benefit from the composite development process.

During a meeting with parliamentarians, he said development package would ensure composite development of every district. Meanwhile, the propagandists had no care for the national interest or welfare of the masses as they were following a specific agenda to achieve certain objectives, he continued.

The PTI was fully united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and no conspiracy would ever succeed, he said and added the government had never indulged in the politics of accusations as politics was meant for public service. It believed in rule of law, merit and transparency and no discriminatory action had been taken against anyone in Punjab, the CM added.

Those who met with the CM included Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukht and MPAs Asif Majeed, Muhammad Shafi.