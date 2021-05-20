UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tradition Of Unjustified Funds Distribution Done Away With: CM Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Tradition of unjustified funds distribution done away with: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said wrong tradition of unjustified distribution of funds had been done away with to help the remote areas, including Rahim Yar Khan, to benefit from the composite development process.

During a meeting with parliamentarians, he said development package would ensure composite development of every district. Meanwhile, the propagandists had no care for the national interest or welfare of the masses as they were following a specific agenda to achieve certain objectives, he continued.

The PTI was fully united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and no conspiracy would ever succeed, he said and added the government had never indulged in the politics of accusations as politics was meant for public service. It believed in rule of law, merit and transparency and no discriminatory action had been taken against anyone in Punjab, the CM added.

Those who met with the CM included Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukht and MPAs Asif Majeed, Muhammad Shafi.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Rahim Yar Khan From Government Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

32 minutes ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

2 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

2 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

3 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.