Traditional, Cultural Ties Strengthening Pak, Iran Bilateral Relationship: Shaukat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Traditional, cultural ties strengthening Pak, Iran bilateral relationship: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that Pakistan and Iran were brotherly neighbouring countries having strong ties based on cultural, traditional values and bilateral trade.

Addressing on the occasion of 42nd national day of Islamic Republic of Iran here at Iran Consulate, he said the bilateral ties between the two countries were getting stronger with the passage of time.

He said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to promote cultural ties with all neighbouring countries and for the purpose KP Culture and Tourism Authority was established, adding, the authority was taking special measures to promote rich culture of KP at international level.

On the occasion, he inaugurated Pak-Iran friendship Wall and visited Pak-Iran historic, cultural and traditional pictures.

