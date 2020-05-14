UrduPoint.com
Traditional 'Dhol Wala' Keeps Alive Centuries Old Custom

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Traditional 'Dhol wala' a drums beater still keeps alive the centuries old custom of drums beating to wake up people for Sehri in Federal capital.

Muhammad Hussain, a drumer at G-7/1 Katchi Abadi said that his family wants to keep this culture alive in the capital city, adding that his father was doing this which was adopted by him.�� He said it's not that the people of his locality do not have modern equipment, they do have, but they want to keep this custom alive.� Suriyan Begum, a senior citizen in G-7 sector said once most people would wake up to the loud drumbeats in the wee hours, heralding the start of Sehri time during Ramadan.

However, with� the modern technologies system, this tradition has declined.

Another drum beater at Katchi Abadi G-8 said that he feel very happy to wake the people at Sehri. "I never enjoyed any other function like this and feel that he was doing a good and positive activity." Sufiya, a resident of G-7/1 said that professional drummers were hired by the area residents for waking them up at Sehri during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dhola wala, while beating a drum, visits various streets usually around 2:30 am. While beating drum, they calls out loudly, "Utho rozay daro".�Most of the drummers also get new clothes and gifts for `Eid as a reward for their work.

