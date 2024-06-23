Traditional Donkey Cart Race Begins In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi Donkey Cart Race was held on Sunday which starting from ICI Bridge and ended at the Commissioner Karachi Office, Club Road. The Race was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi, who waved the flag to start the race.
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the event as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.
Abdul Khalid secured first position, Muhammad Javed second, and Shahjehan alias Durga third position. 25,000 to the first place winner, 20,000 to the second place and 15,000 rupees to the third place , while each of the 50 participating races was given a cash prize of 1,000 rupees.
Mayor Murtaza Wahab praised the event, stating that donkey cart racing was part of Karachi's ancient culture and heritage. He appreciated the love of the people of Lyari for sports and their efforts to preserve their cultural heritage.
The Mayor expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for youth to engage in positive activities through sports.
He further hailed the donkey cart race as a cherished aspect of Karachi's cultural heritage, praising the people of Lyari for keeping this tradition alive despite economic challenges.
He acknowledged their love for sports and dedication to preserving their cultural identity, which is deeply rooted in Karachi's history. The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, featuring donkey cart race , cycle race, and other events, aims to promote positive activities for the city's youth, and Mayor Wahab expressed his commitment to supporting this initiative.
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasized the need to promote sports activities in Karachi, which will help provide positive opportunities for the city's youth. He announced the schedule for the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, which includes a hockey tournament on June 25 at the Islahuddin Landi Kotal Ground in North Nazimabad, followed by prize distribution, a girls' basketball tournament on June 26; a shooting ball tournament on June 29 at the Korangi Number 5 Shooting Ball Court; and a cycle race on June 30, starting at 7:30 AM at the Mazar-e-Quaid, prize distribution at 9:00 AM at the Commissioner Karachi Office. The boys' basketball tournament will be held on June 30 at 9:00 PM at the Aram Bagh.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ashrafi condemns Swat incident, calls for speedy trial of similar cases44 seconds ago
-
CM grieved over death of guardian, key-bearer of Holy Kaaba51 seconds ago
-
,10 minutes ago
-
Police training workshop11 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers for martyred constable held11 minutes ago
-
Kissan Sahulat Centres to be operational by first of July11 minutes ago
-
DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to ensure Muharram 2024 security20 minutes ago
-
PTDC launches campaign to promote responsible tourism on mountains20 minutes ago
-
IAG to organise reference in memory of Mansoor Rahi on June 2821 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to promote public speaking skills among youth21 minutes ago
-
50,000 school students to benefit from 'Digital School on Wheel' project21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures against heat wave31 minutes ago