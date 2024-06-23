Traditional Donkey Cart Race begins in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi Donkey Cart Race was held on Sunday which starting from ICI Bridge and ended at the Commissioner Karachi Office, Club Road. The Race was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi, who waved the flag to start the race.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the event as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Abdul Khalid secured first position, Muhammad Javed second, and Shahjehan alias Durga third position. 25,000 to the first place winner, 20,000 to the second place and 15,000 rupees to the third place , while each of the 50 participating races was given a cash prize of 1,000 rupees.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab praised the event, stating that donkey cart racing was part of Karachi's ancient culture and heritage. He appreciated the love of the people of Lyari for sports and their efforts to preserve their cultural heritage.

The Mayor expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for youth to engage in positive activities through sports.

He further hailed the donkey cart race as a cherished aspect of Karachi's cultural heritage, praising the people of Lyari for keeping this tradition alive despite economic challenges.

He acknowledged their love for sports and dedication to preserving their cultural identity, which is deeply rooted in Karachi's history. The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, featuring donkey cart race , cycle race, and other events, aims to promote positive activities for the city's youth, and Mayor Wahab expressed his commitment to supporting this initiative.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasized the need to promote sports activities in Karachi, which will help provide positive opportunities for the city's youth. He announced the schedule for the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, which includes a hockey tournament on June 25 at the Islahuddin Landi Kotal Ground in North Nazimabad, followed by prize distribution, a girls' basketball tournament on June 26; a shooting ball tournament on June 29 at the Korangi Number 5 Shooting Ball Court; and a cycle race on June 30, starting at 7:30 AM at the Mazar-e-Quaid, prize distribution at 9:00 AM at the Commissioner Karachi Office. The boys' basketball tournament will be held on June 30 at 9:00 PM at the Aram Bagh.