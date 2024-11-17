Traditional drumsbeats resonate in digital age as dhol beaters' business thrives in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The centuries-old drumsbeating culture has kept alive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which are making weedings, birthday parties and other festivals more enchanting and colourful despite mushroom growth of social media in Pakistan.

Despite the mushroom growth of social media and information technology, the dhol players have started roaring business after start of seasons of marriages besides birthday parties and other celebrated occasions in Peshawar after dropping of temperature in KP.

Cleaning his dhol with a long white handkerchief, drumbeater Zulfiqar alias Bhutto (48) often come to Peshawar cantonment where he sit in Fakhar e Alam Road's square before his services were hired for marriages, birthday and other festivals especially on the weekend.

"I entered into dhol beating profession after death of my father 21 years ago and come to Fakhar Alam Road's green shadi hall square from Gulbahar with a hope to earn maximum business on Saturday and Sunday," Zulfiqar Khan, who cleaned his dhol with handkerchief told APP.

"The drumbeaters pinned high hopes from winter season due to an increase of marriages, engagements and festivals, hoping the winter would bring happiness to their community," he said, adding the cost of dhols were also increased due to price hike and inflation.

"Two years ago, the price of a dhol was Rs20,000 along with beating plates that now jumped to Rs32,000," he said, adding poor drummers economically suffers in case damage to their dhols," he said.

"Mostly during monson season, the dhol with a beating plate of skin gets dampened and also affected in hot weather conditions, incurring substantial financial losses to them," he said, adding plastic beating plates were mostly imported from abroad works for longer peroid of time.

Shareef Gul, another dhol player, who belonged to Lahore said that he was proud of his profession that helped his children attained upto university level education.

He said that drumbeaters were being prefered over DJs because it was cost efficient and required no electricity or expensive arrangments.

Known as Ustad, Shareef said, "I had sent two dhols for repair and the third one inherited from my elder brother was being used in marriages, birthday parties, mehndi, political gatherings, weeding and other joys occasions," he said.

He hoped that their business would further shine during winter. "The earning of a dhol player depend upon the financial position of the hired party. Some times, we earns Rs5,000 and some times pocket Rs20,000 per program on weekend," he said, adding a pair of dhol player normally charges Rs2,000 from the clients per program.

On weekends, the traditional drum-beaters were also seen waiting for customers at Ghandhara and Hayatabad chowk where dhol lovers hire them for festivals.

The people paid thousands to these drummers wearing white and yellow dresses inspite of an advance music equipment and DJs to give traditional touch to their weddings.

"I came to green shadi hall chowk to hire a pair of dhol players for engagement of my son that was cost efficient compare to DJs besides can easily be performed in indoor function and outdoor activities" said Fayaz Khan, a resident of Wapda Town Nowshera.

He said that his father had also hired traditional dhol player during his marriage 40 years ago and he invited a seasoned dhol player for her son marriage.

Renowned tv star, Javed Babar (pride of performance) said in the past when a Pashto or urdu film was released in the city, thousands of film lovers on drumbeats were gathered outside the cinema houses and cheered for their favourite hero/heroine that was “now hardly seen today” in Peshawar due to growth of social media platforms.

He said one decade ago cinema was flourishing earning maximum capital with significant contributions by drummers to mobalize fans while the in recent years its growth was adversally affected by mushroom growth of social media platforms.

He said Peshawar has started losing the decades-old cinema houses, which have been converted into trade and commercial plazas depriving thousands of film lovers from entertainment.

Despite rich culture heritage, Peshawar had lost seven cinemas due to lack of production of new films in Urdu and Pashto, high property taxes on cinemas, security concerns and commercialization.

Out of 15 cinemas in Peshawar, the seven oldest cinema houses including Shabistan (Firdus), Palwasha, Capital, Falak Sair, Novelty, Metro, Sabrina and Ihsrat were demolished and converted into trade and commercial centres and hotels for monetary gains.

The remaining few cinemas in Peshawar City including Arshad Cinema, Sabreena, Aaeena, Naz and Shama also seemed mostly deserted due to the unavailability of new films, high-production film cost, pathetic seating facilities and unsatisfactory approach by the past governments towards film industry.

“I came to Peshawar to watch my favorite Pashto film at Arshad Cinema after the closure of two cinemas including ‘Taj’ in Mardan and was very disappointed after seeing limited numbers of movies fans,” said Nasir Khan, a Pashto film lover and resident of Katlang Mardan City.

He said revival of cinema was imperative for education, Information and infotainment.

Gohar Khan, Manager Sabrina Cinema, told APP that services of traditional dhol players were hired before screening of new films to attract people.

He said cinema culture was decling in Peshawar due to poor quality of films, camera work and price hike besides mushroom growth of cinema so as dhol culture.

He said the rising monthly energy bills, staff salaries and property taxes had added to the financial difficulties of cinema owners.

The experts demanded special packages for cinema owners, producers and directors to promote entertainment industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also urged Govt to provide financial relief to dhol players affected by coronavirus pandemic.