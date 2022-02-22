UrduPoint.com

Traditional Food Outlet To Be Re-open Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Traditional food outlet to be re-open soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A traditional food outlet would likely to re-open soon at the premises of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa for the attraction of food lovers to be able to e-xperience a variety of food under one roof with tasteful recipes.

According to a statement issued here Tuesday, due to certain reasons, it would not be able to resume initially traditional brunch would be served at a food outlet at reasonable prices and easy to access for everyone to be able to enjoy along with their family and children.

Halwa Puri one of the most traditional foods among the young generation, would be served for two days Saturday and Sunday with the timings 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Food lovers and enthusiasts should visit and enjoy quality food with the perfect combination of nature and traditional cuisine.

The menu included Halwa Puri, Paratha, Channey, Nihari, Payee, BBQ, French toast, Omelette, Fried Eggs, Boiled Eggs, Traditional Lassi, Black tea, Green tea, Doodh Patti, etcLok Virsa, the premier national organization mandated to preserve, document, and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan, has grown from "shambles" to a swelling pride over the last couple of years, with progress ranging from creating a sense of ownership among regional cultures as well as minority communities to developing international linkages and from unprecedented infrastructure development at the premises to financial streamlining of the institution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Visit Young Puri Progress Sunday Family From Love P

Recent Stories

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

51 minutes ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

1 hour ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>