Traditional Holi Celebrations In Bahawalnagar District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The Hindu community in Bahawalnagar district joined in the vibrant festivities of Holi with traditional enthusiasm on Monday
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Hindu community in Bahawalnagar district joined in the vibrant festivities of Holi with traditional enthusiasm on Monday.
As per details, women, children, and members of the community joyfully spread the colours of Holi, marking the occasion with jubilation.
Notably, the Muslim community also took part in celebrating the joyous occasion alongside their Hindu brothers, demonstrating solidarity and communal harmony.
Members of the Hindu community expressed gratitude for the religious freedom enjoyed in Pakistan, emphasizing the support and companionship of the Muslim community during their religious festivals.
They reaffirmed their commitment to contribute to the development, prosperity, and stability of Pakistan, expressing readiness to make any sacrifice for the nation's progress.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan
Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division
Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College20 seconds ago
-
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen3 minutes ago
-
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat3 minutes ago
-
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases3 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT3 minutes ago
-
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan9 minutes ago
-
Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division3 minutes ago
-
Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza3 minutes ago
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Malik3 minutes ago
-
Pb Govt committed to provide relief to citizens amid inflation: Jehangir Khanzada3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar3 minutes ago