Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hindu community in Bahawalnagar district joined in the vibrant festivities of Holi with traditional enthusiasm on Monday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Hindu community in Bahawalnagar district joined in the vibrant festivities of Holi with traditional enthusiasm on Monday.

As per details, women, children, and members of the community joyfully spread the colours of Holi, marking the occasion with jubilation.

Notably, the Muslim community also took part in celebrating the joyous occasion alongside their Hindu brothers, demonstrating solidarity and communal harmony.

Members of the Hindu community expressed gratitude for the religious freedom enjoyed in Pakistan, emphasizing the support and companionship of the Muslim community during their religious festivals.

They reaffirmed their commitment to contribute to the development, prosperity, and stability of Pakistan, expressing readiness to make any sacrifice for the nation's progress.

APP/adg/378