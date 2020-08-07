UrduPoint.com
Traditional Jirga System Of Pakhtuns Key For Protecting Oppressed People: DPO

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Muhammad Asif Gohar Friday said that Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) was a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakhtuns culture that had made the traditional Jirga system of Pakhtuns more functional and had played the role of protector for the oppressed people.

The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) had played a key role in resolving and preventing any untoward incidents before they occur. The Dispute Resolution Council enjoys full legal protection and it's impartial and transparent decisions were respected by the judiciary.

He said, reconciliation initiatives were a valuable asset for the public interest, peace and protection of humanity. DPO Shangla directed Sub Divisional Police Officer Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan and Chairman DRC to take up the task that the issue was resolved by mutual consent of the parties.

In order to avoid any disturbance in law and order, a Jirga of Banda Mian Kalay Peerabad area came to Alpuri Police Station. Sub Divisional Police Officer Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan, Chairman DRC Bahruddin Khan, SHO Alpuri Police Station Muhammad Arif and other dignitaries of the area tried to find a better solution to the problem by bringing both the parties together.

In the end, they formed a committee. The committee decided on the mutual consent of the parties to select the Imam from other villages. It was agreed that the long-standing issue of both the parties was resolved through DRC. The elders lauded the support given by DPO and other staff in revolving different disputes amicably and with mutual consultation of the parties.

