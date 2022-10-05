Traditional, pictorial calligraphy competitions held at Punjab Arts Council

In connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(PBUH) conventional and pictorial calligraphy competitions were organized at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :In connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen(PBUH) conventional and pictorial calligraphy competitions were organized at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC)here Wednesday.

Member of National Assembly Kanwal Shuzab and Member of Punjab Assembly Farah Aang were the chief guests of the competitions.

Kanwal Shuzab, in his speech, said, "we believe that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the reason for the creation of this universe. Therefore, we must tell the world how much we love Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)." She added that our faith was incomplete without selfless love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha, while speaking, said that the art of calligraphy should become popular in Pakistan.

The children painted the verses of the Holy Quran wonderfully on the canvas with the help of colours.

Naheed Manzoor said that the art of calligraphy was the heritage of Muslims, and this art was centuries old. She added that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi had proved his great love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW) through the decision of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Islamic calligraphy was Muslims' pride, adding that children have expressed their deep love for Allah and Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) through Islamic calligraphy.

Dozens of candidates from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, participated in the competitions.

Shields and recognition certificates were also distributed among the position holder's children.