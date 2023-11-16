'Traditional Quilt makers' business still alive in Punjab'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Owing to cold waves & foggy season, the quilt makers were seen busy in stitching hand-made quilts on the rooftops of their workplace for customers across the country including Punjab cities where there shops selling products doing brisk business and receiving number of orders.

"Although there is a variety of ‘machine-made modern blanks are availible in various shops and shopping malls

which are cheaper, lighter and more compact products but mostly customers in Punjab cities are still prefer the traditional, handmade razai or cotton comforters," said a report aired by a Private news channel.

Traditional workers were witnessed busy in stitching cozy quilts for upcoming winter season at their workplace as the demand of warm goods increased after the temperature dropping rapidly in the city, said a citizen of Lahore.

A professional quilter-maker, who had been associated with the profession for more than 30 years commented that apart from preparing quilts in his shop, he also seek help from home-based women quilters to manage the workload during

winter.

Another owner of associated with this business of bed-sheets and quilts, said, "Traditional quilts are still the first choice of consumers in Punjab and we sewed at least three to five quilts a day."

We used to spend the winter period sewing and filling cotton in quilts and the rest of the year making pillows and mattresses, he added.

"Winter is also the season of weddings and mostly elder people specially mothers prefer to gift these traditional products to their daughters in winter season," said another citizen.

A ready-made quilt seller added that with the introduction of polyester quilts and imported blankets the traditional business had affected but Punjabi families still rely on it.

Quilt Shopkeeper in Faisalabad said, "They are do brisk business every winter and they have already started getting orders from the surrounding of the areas."

Like previous years, this year too we are working hard to earn breads for the rest of the year.