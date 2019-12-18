UrduPoint.com
Traditional Role Of Postmen Changes Due To New Communications Tools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The traditional role of postmen has changed over the period during last decade due to development of new communication tools and decline of hand written letters sent through post office.

Pace with the changing communications market, Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what was traditionally regarded as its core postal business, a senior official of Pakistan Post told APP on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan Post was committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost.

He said that Pakistan Post was providing postal services in every nook and corner of the country through a network of around 13,000 post offices.

"Pakistan Post is providing delivery services to about 20 million households and businesses as community service without any cost considerations" he added.� He said that motorbikes were also distributed among postmen in various regions aiming to enable them to deliver the mails in time.

He said that previously, the postmen delivered the mails by foot or by bicycle which was causing delay in delivery besides affecting their health as well.

He said previously under Pakistan Post Office rules, a postman had to cover a distance of at least 10 miles every day.

"But the distance was reduced to seven miles afterward.

In reality, however, a postman covers a distance of 12 to 16kilometers on average," he said.

